Paula Campbell releases new single "Girlfriends"
#BOSSIPSound: Sanga, Actress, And Baltimore Banger Paula Campbell Drops New Self-Love Single “Girlfriend”
Paula Campbell is a fascinating multihyphenate. Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland the singer, actress, author, and poet is out here in these internet streets dropping new music and promoting self-love.
Her new single “Girlfriend” aims to give women the self-confidence and perspective on who they are and why they are beautiful, valuable, and worthy of the best love that a partner has to offer.
Press play on the lyric video down below to check out the single.
While you’re here, peep the poem that Paula wrote in honor of Black men and all they represent.
We would also be remiss if we didn’t shine a light on exactly how fine Paula Campbell is…
Yes. Lawd.
View this post on Instagram
Everything about this shoot terrified me. The phrase “Sex appeal” sent me in a panic! I was a #Tomboy trying to be girlie because that’s what everyone expected of me… The team on this shoot literally cursed me out severely until I got into this outfit. They quickly saw that I didn’t have the confidence to give it everything it needed so we tested about 6-7 shots, then changed into something more me… Now on this #TBT I’m looking like GahhhhhLeeeee Paula Campbell… I shoulda killed this shoot! @jayajstar … That time when I zapped on you… 🤦🏽♀️ I love you! So sorry sis… I flip when I’m scared still… ❤️😘 #Artist #Singer *I never been what I look like! I’ll always be more* #St8Face
Baltimore builds ’em STRONG.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.