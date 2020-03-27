Fiesta Over: Joycelyn Savage Moves From R. Kelly’s Penthouse To Modest Apartment

While R. Kelly and his lawyers are busy trying to legally bust out of prison, Joycelyn Savage is like quarantining in a much more modest living situation that she’s used to. While her boyfriend has been pent up, Joycelyn shared his lavish penthouse condo with ex-GF Azriel Clary, but now she’s been booted to place up the street, according to The Blast.

Joycelyn lived in R. Kelly’s 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,022 sq. ft. condo in Trump Tower Chicago. Featured included a gourmet kitchen with huge granite island, two fireplaces, hardwood floors and 10-foot floor to ceiling windows. The property is estimated to be worth $1,365,489. Similar units in the building rent for around $7,000 a month. The amenities include a door person, elevator, exercise room, health club, pool, sauna, restaurant, storage, and valet.

Joycelyn has finally had to leave the apartment and move into a more budget-friendly spot. The apartment complex she is currently living in is around 10 minutes from the Trump Tower Chicago. The building has 1-2 bedroom apartments renting from $1,997 to around $4,656 a month, a far cry from the million-dollar condo in the sky. The sq. unit can range from 771 sq. ft. to around 1,550 sq. ft.