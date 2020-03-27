Laughs On Live: Standup Goes To The Gram With Aida Rodriguez And Gary “G Thang” Johnson Performing Sets From UMC’s IG Account

We’ve shed a LOT of tears over last few weeks, we could really use a laugh. Tonight, Friday, March 27, UMC (www.UMC.tv), the first streaming service for Black TV and film from AMC Networks, is bringing the comedy club to Instagram live with back to back comedy performances from comedians Aida Rodriguez (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) and Gary “G Thang” Johnson (Master P’s I Got The Hook Up 2). The stand-up comedy sets will take place TONIGHT on Friday, March 27th on UMC’s Instagram page, @WatchUMC. The live special will kick off with Rodriguez’s set first at 7pm EST/4pm PST. Johnson’s set will follow beginning at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

“As the recent coronavirus pandemic has forced audiences nationwide to remain indoors and confined to their homes, the need to evolve and determine new ways to provide entertainment that’s easily viewable and affordable is evident now more than ever,” said UMC’s Chief Content Officer, Brett Dismuke. “In these challenging times, our hope is that this special Instagram live event will uplift spirits and provide the laughter that many of us could use right now.”

Both Aida Rodriguez and Gary “G Thang” Johnson currently have titles streaming on UMC. Written by and featuring Rodriguez, the stage play Ladies Book Club follows 30-year-old best friends Bunny (Angel Conwell, Baby Boy) and Carlyle (Lyriq Bent, She’s Gotta Have It). Close since their high school days, Bunny soon finds her meddling mother (Jackée Harry, Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta) and her group of friends – which include Elise Neal and “The Real” co-host Amanda Seales – are determined to see her and Carlyle be more than just friends.

Johnson can be seen starring in the sequel to Master P’s 1998 classic film I Got The Hook Up 2; and the comedy series Grown Folks. A sitcom from Bentley Kyle Evans, the showrunner/producer of cult classics like Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show, Grown Folks follows two blue-collar couples who share a duplex while navigating life, marriage and friendship. New subscribers to UMC may take advantage of the current deal for an extended 30-Day free trial with code UMCFREE30, applicable only at www.UMC.tv.

We’ll definitely be watching!