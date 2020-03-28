Where The Cash At? Prince’s Family Claims To Not Have Received A Penny From His Estate

According to The Blast, the recipients to Prince’s fortune want his estate to pay up immediately.

The music icon’s blood siblings, Norine, Sharon, and John, reportedly filed legal documents in hopes of getting the ball rolling on “payment for service and efforts provided to the Estate.”

They claim that while “others” have been compensated, they have yet to be paid after putting time and energy into “business matters” related to the $200 million estate, which is currently being run by Comerica Bank.

“As this Court is aware, the Estate has now been on-going for over three years,” the documents reportedly state. “In this time, millions have been paid to the Personal Representatives, their accountants, attorneys, and legal advisors.”

The heirs accused Comerica of making money decisions without notifying them, which the bank has denied. Last year, a Minnesota judge denied the siblings’ request to limit the bank’s power over the estate.

Prince died without a will but a judge ruled that his estate would be split between his six half-siblings. His brother, Alfred Jackson, who was 1/6 of the estate heirs died in 2019, while Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, sold off a chunk of her percentage of the estate to cover legal bills.