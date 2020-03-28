Nos Encantamos Verlo: Bad Bunny Grinds On Bad Bunny In His New Visual For “Yo Perreo Sola” [Video]

Bad Bunny is standing up to toxic masculinity in his latest music video, and even though his message is important, he’s providing a lot of laughs along the way.

On Friday, the beloved reggaeton artist released the official video for his song with Nesi, “Yo Perreo Sola,” which roughly translates to “I Grind Alone.” In the video, Bad Bunny dresses up as a woman twice over, with one of his female incarnations even including some large tetas. At one point in the video, the version of himself dressed in drag grinds on him, giving a whole new meaning to “Yo Perreo Sola.”

“I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone about the song. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

At the end of the video, the singer shares a special message with his followers, driving home how important consent is, even when dancing and having fun at a club. Text pops up at the end of the video that reads, “Si no quiere bailar contigo, respeta, ella perrea sola,” or “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone.”

Check out the video for yourself down below: