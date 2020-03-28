Welcome Back: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Back In The United States After Recovering From Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have arrived back home in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19 and spending weeks being quarantined in Australia.

According to reports from Page Six, the couple was seen looking happier than ever as they touched down in the US via private jet. After leaving the airport, they were photographed driving through LA together, back to their home.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley film before they revealed they had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Both were briefly hospitalized before being released into isolation at an undisclosed Australian residence. Tom tweeted this week that they were both feeling better before eventually heading back home.

While being quarantined, Hanks shared updates on Twitter to remind his followers of how importance it is to practice social distancing during this pandemic. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” he wrote.

Though the actor revealed on social media that he and Wilson were starting to feel better two weeks after testing positive, it is not yet known if the they tested negative before returning to the US.