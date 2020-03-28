Can’t Be Tamed! Offset Scuffles To Hide Phone As Cardi B Walks In Room

It’s quarantine day number…we lost count! Just like us, celebrities are staying home in an effort to hide from the coronavirus, but some old habits can’t be hidden. Offset was caught on camera scuffling to put his phone away when Cardi B walked into his Livestream yesterday and as soon as she left, he took his phone out again, smiling.

Fans think the Migos rapper might be up to something sinister on his device, but who really knows? The screen recording of Offset acting suspicious was caught by Youtuber MilagrioGramz. Take a look for yourself and judge…

@MilagroGramz of #MobRadio exposes Offset for hiding his phone from Cardi B during a gaming video on YouTube!!😂🤣👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/gQZHOfhkdL — SNIP SNIP TESTIFUENTE (@KeenLagerfeld) March 26, 2020

Whew! Offset stammering when Cardi B walks in the room is pure comedy at the very least. We’re sure these two have nothing to worry about, right? Meanwhile, Cardi B is on social media getting the word out about the 2020 Census and why it’s important for everyone to fill it out.