Offset Hides His Phone From Cardi B?
Can’t Be Tamed! Offset Scuffles To Hide Phone As Cardi B Walks In Room
It’s quarantine day number…we lost count! Just like us, celebrities are staying home in an effort to hide from the coronavirus, but some old habits can’t be hidden. Offset was caught on camera scuffling to put his phone away when Cardi B walked into his Livestream yesterday and as soon as she left, he took his phone out again, smiling.
Fans think the Migos rapper might be up to something sinister on his device, but who really knows? The screen recording of Offset acting suspicious was caught by Youtuber MilagrioGramz. Take a look for yourself and judge…
Whew! Offset stammering when Cardi B walks in the room is pure comedy at the very least. We’re sure these two have nothing to worry about, right? Meanwhile, Cardi B is on social media getting the word out about the 2020 Census and why it’s important for everyone to fill it out.
“NYC! Proud to work with NYC Census & @julmenin to get the word out and make sure we get our city’s fair share. Don’t let this virus distract you from the fact that this census is IMPORTANT, now more than ever, to getting the resources we NEED in our communities. Fill out the census at – 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to fill out the census. IT ONLY TAKES 10 MINUTES Thank You”
View this post on Instagram
NYC! Proud to work with NYC Census & @julmenin to get the word out and make sure we get our city’s fair share. Don't let this virus distract you from the fact that this census is IMPORTANT, now more than ever, to getting the resources we NEED in our communities. Fill out the census at – 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to fill out the census. IT ONLY TAKES 10 MINUTES Thank You ❤️
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.