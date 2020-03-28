Some Good News: FDA Approves New Machine That Can Detect Coronavirus In 15 Minutes

The United States now has the most cases of reported coronavirus infections in the entire world.

One of the many major issues facing our healthcare system is acquiring enough tests to examine everyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. According to DailyMail, a medical device company called Abbott Laboratories in Lake Bluff, Illinois has developed a machine that can detect COVID in a matter of 15 minutes as opposed to the 3-5 days that it takes right now.

The FDA has approved the method under the Emergency Use Authorization and the tests will begin to ship next week when production will ramp up to 50,000 units per day.

‘This is a significant leap forward,’ John Frels, vice president of research and development at Abbott, said in an interview with Reuters. ‘You can get a positive result in five minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes. ‘You can walk into a clinic and literally get results while you are there.’

The company currently has 150,000 units of an automated diagnostic that are ready to hit the streets as we speak. Between both platforms, Abbott hopes to crank out 5 million tests each and every month until this pandemic is under control.

It’s good to see SOMETHING working to get America healthy because the federal government and the White House has done an outstanding job at making people sick and putting others at risk.