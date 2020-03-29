WELP: ‘Juwanna Mann’ Actor Miguel Nunez Arrested For Allegedly Shoplifting $200 Worth Of Groceries

According to TMZ , “Juwanna Mann” star Miguel A. Nunez Jr. got arrested for trying to dip out with a couple hundred dollars worth of groceries.

The actor was allegedly “shopping” at an L.A. Ralphs supermarket this week when his credit card got declined at the register, and that’s when he reportedly just took his groceries in his cart and walked right out the front door without paying. Miguel apparently wanted to try his luck and returned to the same Ralphs a few days later, but he wasn’t allowed inside and cops were called. That’s when someone tried to be a hero and placed him under citizen’s arrest, and when LAPD showed up, police cited him for misdemeanor shoplifting and he left the store like nothing happened.He was reportedly let go because police were notified to let people go for minor offenses until the coronavirus dies down. He was still booked and cited for the incident.

Miguel did try to clear up the situation. He said he reportedly got tired of waiting in the long line and left the store with his groceries and was returning to pay for the items but the manager said “No” and told the actor that he “wasn’t special” before all the drama went down.