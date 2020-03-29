Throw Away The Key: Doctor Facing Charges After Purposely Coughing On Nurses

According to Fox News, nurses at UCONN Health in Connecticut told police that a doctor at the center coughed on them on purpose.

Dr. Cory Edgar, an orthopedic surgeon, was arrested last week on the misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. Police responded to the outpatient surgery clinic after they heard he was “deliberately coughing on and hugging nurses, causing them a substantial amount of alarm.”

The hospital reportedly believes Edgar wasn’t infected with the coronavirus at the time of the incident.

Hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Walker said in a statement:

“We can also state that any UConn Health employee with an indication of illness is asked to stay home, and during this pandemic all employees are screened for symptoms prior to entering the premises.”

Nearly 1,300 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Connecticut area as of Friday afternoon but officials believe the number is much higher and everyone is on alert since the announcement of 27 deaths due to the virus.

As for the doctors, the charge is punishable by a fine or six months in jail. He was due to appear in court in a couple months.