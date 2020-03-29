Alert The Aunties: ESSENCE Fest 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

We saw this coming…

As the coronavirus crisis continues on, a major festival is announcing a postponement. The 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture initially said it was “evaluating” the situation amid coronavirus concerns. Now, however, festival organizers have announced that the festival that usually takes place Independence Day weekend has been postponed till the fall.

They’re also letting attendees know that the previously announced talent that includes Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson are still slated to perform.

“Based on developments over the past couple of weeks, including updates from our city and health partners, we are officially announcing that we will move the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture closer to the fall,” reads a press release. “As we previously indicated, we were already moving forward with identifying and securing alternate dates and will be prepared to announce those shortly. We are excited to share that previously announced talent will remain in our line-up for the postponed dates, and we will honor all tickets sold for prior scheduled performances. Continue to visit http://www.essencefestival.com for new updates.”

Very wise move!

ESSENCE is preparing to celebrate 50 years so surely they want to continue with the fest, hopefully, this pandemic will be over in time for the festival to continue.

Other acts slated to rock the Superdome include Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Janelle Monae, and Patti LaBelle. This year’s fest will once again be hosted by Loni Love.

ESSENCE is also announcing that they’re producing daily content surrounding coronavirus/COVID-19 and its effect on our lives. For more info click HERE.

Will YOU be attending ESSENCE???