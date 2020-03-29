Celebrity Cribs: Are Harry And Megan Moving To This Malibu Mansion Formerly Owned By Kylie Jenner?

This week Prince Harry and Megan Markle made headlines for moving from Vancouver, British Columbia to southern California. As you can imagine, the couple wants lots of privacy and plenty of room for Archie to play. Well one house they reportedly were considering to be their home was this incredible $5.4 million Malibu mansion that was previously owned by Kylie Jenner.

The house boasts 8-bedrooms, 10-bathrooms, a gorgeous outdoor pool and patio area, tons of well manicured green space, a tennis court, wine cellar, dance studio and a plush indoor cinema and cocktail area.

The aerial view is really spectacular.

The outdoor space looks like a resort!

It’s really beautiful from every angle.

See what we mean about green space?

Not quite a castle but impressive nonetheless.

We LOVE these arborial archways.

What do you think about the pool and patio area?

The house is located inside one of Malibu’s few guard gated private communities. It is currently available for rental at $14.5k a night and is represented by Stay Awhile Villas on http://www.luxurypropertyrentals.com.

