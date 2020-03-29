‘Rona Rumble: Funniest Reactions To The-Dream & Sean Garrett’s WeirdHilariousCrackish R&Beat Battle

Y'all saying Sean Garrett won over The Dream when this shit alone is -30pts. 🤣🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/FMQnkgU8Sp — 𝐉𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 ✞ (@beyoncepeaches) March 29, 2020

Last night’s uncomfortably weird, hilariously crackish, musically legendary R&Beat Battle between Sean “The Pen” Garrett and Radio Killa Terius “The-Dream” Nash was an unforgettable showcase of CLASSICS that attracted over 40,000 people to one of the dopest IG Live events since the last one.

Everybody and their mama–many of our celeb faves, tastemakers, rappers, singers, writers and personalities–flocked to the wildly dysfunctional spectacle where a seemingly drunk (and spicy) Sean Garrett (who needed a clutch call from Swizz Beatz to get serious) battled a calm, cool Dream for hours with mostly hits from the vast and iconic Queen Bey vault.

Beyoncé the whole time Sean Garrett and The Dream were on live pic.twitter.com/TbnUuhQaEz — a breast of fresh air (@joinez) March 29, 2020

At this point, it’s safe to say these star-studded IG Lives are getting us through the stressful ‘Rona crisis while allowing us regular shmegulars into the same chats as A-listers for the first time EVER.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to The-Dream & Sean Garrett’s legenedary R&Beat Battle on the flip.