Eve’s Bye You: Jurnee Smollett Files For Divorce From Josiah Bell After 9 Years Of Matrimony-dom

Jurnee Smollett Files For Divorce From Husband Of 9 Years Josiah Bell
We noticed an edgier, sexier, independence in Jurnee Smollett’s spirit this year that we attributed to her Black Canary role in ‘Birds of Prey.’
Now we’re wondering if Smollett wasn’t basking in the glow of a fresh breakup glo up.
According to a source for US Weekly an attorney for the 33-year-old actress dropped off the paperwork sometime last week.
Jurnee married Bell, who is 37, were married back in October 2010. They are parents to a 3-year-old son named Hunter. The pair last posted images together around Smollett’s birthday last October.
❤️❤️❤️ @josiahbell #Repost @josiahbell ・・・ In honor of my QUEEN’S special day, I’m going to let a clip from my upcoming EP #psistillloveyou speak for me. @jurneebell “You're my goddess From a touch of heaven's chosen…..” I love you my baby. Happy Birthday! 💜 #josiahbell #thelovemovement
But Smollett also posted to promote her partner’s EP a few days later.
Go do yourself a favor and listen to the new EP from @josiahbell “P. S. I Still Love You”…steaming everywhere y’all get ya music. It’s 🔥🔥🔥food for my soul!! #Repost @josiahbell ・・・ Here’s a clip of NOTHING WITHOUT YOU from my new EP “P.S. I Still Love You” STREAMING EVERYWHERE. 💜 #josiahbell #thelovemovement #psistillloveyou #newmusic
After that it’s all solo dolo for the both of them.
Jurnee famously defended her “Empire” star brother Jussie, when much of the public turned from supporting to doubting his story of an early morning Chicago hate crime attack last year.
If there is one thing that is for certain it’s that 2020 is a year that is FULL of changes. Hopefully we hear more stories of the quarantine bringing couples together but we wouldn’t be surprised if the ‘Rona pushes some partnerships to Splitsville.
