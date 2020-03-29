WTF?! Arkansas Woman Murdered By The Same Person Who Murdered Her Mother 23 Years Ago

Nearly 23 years after a mother in Arkansas was murdered by a 16-year-old, the convicted killer has allegedly gone on to kill her daughter.

Deputies from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Wednesday at the historical Snowden House in Horseshoe Lake, which is where they saw a possible suspect fleeing the property.

According to a post from the sheriff office’s Facebook page, police located “a possible suspect who jumped from an upstairs window and ran to a vehicle that he drove across the yard and got stuck in the yard at the Snowden house, the suspect then jumped from the car and ran and jumped into the lake. He was observed going under the water and never came back up.”

The body of 63-year-old Martha McKay was found by authorities located inside the house, while the alleged killer’s body was recovered from the water. Both were sent to the state’s medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have identified the alleged killer as 39-year-old Travis Lewis, who has been on parole since 2018 for the September 1996 murder of McKay’s mother along with another relative.

23 years later, Lewis allegedly killed McKay inside the same exact crime scene as her mother, police said.

This investigation is still ongoing.