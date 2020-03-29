Strip Club Started Meal Delivery Service “Boober Eats” To Employ Strippers During Coronavirus Shutdown

Strip Club Owner Starts Food Delivery Service After Coronavirus Shuts Down Club

According to the NY Post a Portland strip club is making it rain in the food delivery business.

In an effort to keep his dancers and kitchen staff employed during the coronavirus lockdown a strip club owner named Shon Boulden created “Boober Eats.” The service brings the fine dining of strip club cuisine to your door step, with the bonus of having a stripper deliver it to you.

“The Lucky Devil Lounge” came up with the idea as a joke but when regulars of the club began to ask the details on how to sign up he realized the business model had real-world potential.

“All the calls, people are just giddy and fun..Sometimes it’s a surprise for someone, sometimes it’s a birthday, sometimes it’s people that are really stoned.”

Boober Eats delivers the club’s full menu, including chicken fingers, steak bites and mini corn dogs, at their standard prices with a delivery fee of $30 tacked on.

Dancers are escorted by a bodyguard to ensure their safety and also are be sure that potentially COVID-19-infected customers don’t try to get handsy with the women. Boulden is also outfitting his staff with face masks, disposable gloves and sanitizing wipes.

A dancer signed up on the platform loves the idea: