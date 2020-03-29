The Bus Driver In Lil Wayne’s 2015 Shooting Reportedly Thinks Birdman & Young Thug Struck A Deal With Prosecutors

The driver who was involved in Lil Wayne’s bus shooting from 2015 is reportedly suspicious of Birdman and Young Thug’s involvement.

According to reports from TMZ, Alvin Lewis believes that they ended up striking an undisclosed deal with prosecutors, and now, he wants to know why they never got charged. Court documents reveal that Lewis thinks it’s strange that even though Cobb County, Georgia prosecutors characterized Baby and Thugger as co-conspirators, they were never indicted.

Lewis went on to claim that there is a vast amount of evidence that speaks to the collusion between the purported shooter, Jimmy Winfrey, and Birdman and Thug, which includes phone call records, recorded confessions, and even assurances of payment.

The driver alleges that he suffered damages to his spinal cord, rotator cuff, and other psychological injuries back in 2015 when Wayne’s bus was shot at in Atlanta. Now, he is now being tried again after the Georgia Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2017. He has requested that the judge compel the Cobb County DA’s office to share anything pertaining to deals that the two rappers might have made with prosecutors years agp.

In November 2016, Lewis filed a lawsuit against Winfrey, Thug, Birdman, Cash Money Records, and Young Money Records for the mental anguish he endured after being caught in the crossfire. Unsurprisingly, Birdman denied any involvement.