Welp: A Gallery Of People Who Caught The Coronavirus After Calling It A Hoax

Ever since the Coronavirus hit, there have been people determined to downplay its seriousness. Y’all wack a$$ President spent about a month calling the damn thing a hoax and a democratic ploy. However, he’s not the only one. We’ve seen politicians from across the world downplay the virus and we’ve seen the dangerous implications of those actions.

We also know that God don’t like ugly. So we have seen some of these people themselves come down with the disease. Whether they be foolish spring breakers, partiers, politicians or religious people. The following is a recounting of some of those out in the world who have tried to downplay the very dangerous disease and then having to come down with it and explain away their stupidity.

If anything, take this as a warning to stay your a$$ at home.