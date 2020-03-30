‘Rona Racism: Indian Woman Quarantined For 24 Hours Because She “Looked” Chinese COVID-19 Carrier

Coronavirus has people’s deepest seeded racism jumping out of their bodies like Jazzy Jeff being tossed out of Uncle Phil’s Bel-Air mansion.

It seems that almost every day there is a new report of a person being physically attacked or discriminated against in some way because some ignorant a$$hole thinks that they are harbingers of COVID-19 death. Today, unfortunately, is no different.

According to StraitsTimes, Cathy Akhropele, an Indian woman from Nagaland, who works a dental insurance office was forced into quarantine with her colleagues after an anonymous, loud, and wrong tipster called the police on them because said person believe them to be Chinese. Guess this nincompoop thinks Chinese people are the only ones who carry the virus. Nagaland is a northeastern state of India and many Naga people share similar physical characteristics with the Chinese but they are not Chinese. They are Indian.

The cops arrived with ambulances in tow and despite the office manager telling the police that the employees were not Chinese 9 people were carted off to a quarantine center for 24 hours against their will.

This appears to be a thing in New Dehli where BOSSIP previously reported on a hate crime that took place under similar circumstances.

The Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), a Delhi-based think tank, has documented 22 such instances reported in the media between Feb 7 and Mar 25 this year. While these attacks were prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic, those from the north-east have long been been targeted in different parts of the country mainly because of a poor understanding of their culture and lack of integration.

People ain’t s#!t. SMH.