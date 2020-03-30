Some EDM Swirl: Diplo Welcomes A Baby With Trinidadian Beauty Queen Jevon King?

Famous DJ and producer Diplo just welcomed his third child with a beauty queen, it seems.

According to multiple sources, former Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe 2014 Jevon King and Diplo welcomed a baby boy named Pace last week. Jevon King posted the birth announcement to her IG page and commenters congratulated her and Diplo. King has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram in solo photos with her bump, with Diplo liking all of the flicks. They both seem to confirm he’s the daddy in an exchange of words under her photo:

Diplo: What a perfect lady Jevon: What a perfect daddy Diplo: I can’t wait to meet him

Diplo has two sons already with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart.

Recently, Diplo opened up about social distancing himself from his kids in an effort to protect them in the case of coronavirus since they stay with their grandmother. It’s unknown if he’s met his new baby yet.

Congratulations on the baby!