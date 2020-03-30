Some EDM Swirl: Diplo Welcomes A Baby With Trinidadian Beauty Queen Jevon King?

Diplo Welcomes Baby With Trinidadian Beauty Queen
Famous DJ and producer Diplo just welcomed his third child with a beauty queen, it seems.
According to multiple sources, former Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe 2014 Jevon King and Diplo welcomed a baby boy named Pace last week. Jevon King posted the birth announcement to her IG page and commenters congratulated her and Diplo. King has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram in solo photos with her bump, with Diplo liking all of the flicks. They both seem to confirm he’s the daddy in an exchange of words under her photo:
Diplo: What a perfect lady
Jevon: What a perfect daddy
Diplo: I can’t wait to meet him
Diplo has two sons already with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart.
Recently, Diplo opened up about social distancing himself from his kids in an effort to protect them in the case of coronavirus since they stay with their grandmother. It’s unknown if he’s met his new baby yet.
My son's are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks… And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me .. Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled… Stay strong for the ones who can't right now
Congratulations on the baby!
