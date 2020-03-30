“The Name Of The Show Is What Again?”: N.O.R.E. Explains THAT Utterly Uncomfortable Conversation & Defends His Decision To Have Lamar Odom On ‘Drink Champs’

After an awkward interview, N.O.R.E. is defending his decision to have former Lakers star Lamar Odom on his podcast with DJ EFN, Drink Champs. He’s also providing some insight into why things got so tense at one point in the conversation.

Lamar Odom won championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, but he reportedly pawned the rings in 2016. When N.O.R.E. brought this up in their interview, things got weird, and it was clear that neither party was on the same page.

“I kept bringing up the fact that he has a ring, but I did not know that he actually lost his rings,” Noreaga explained Page Six. “So in retrospect he might’ve thought I was joking or making fun of him. So, he basically lost his rings, which he thought was public knowledge, but I didn’t know. He thought that I was clowning him so he was upset with that. And I made it known that I wasn’t aware.”

Beside some of the awkward back-and-forth that took place throughout the conversation, a lot of fans were shocked and upset that Odom even appeared on the show in the first place. Because L.O. very publicly struggled with opioid addiction for years, going on a show where everyone is drinking and smoking excessively seems irresponsible, to say the least. After being confronted with questions about the interview for days, N.O.R.E. finally let fans know that he doesn’t feel responsible for what another grown man chooses to do. He also added that nobody is told they have to drink and reminds fans that Lamar is the one who asked for the beverages.

No one is told they must drink and no one is told they must come here , they do that on they own no one is younger then 21!! #DrinkChamps https://t.co/ebVwh7mdcs — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) March 28, 2020

He asked for the drinks!!! And the name of the show is what again oh ok #DrinkChamps he grown and made a grown up move https://t.co/zKM8vZ6xYw — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) March 28, 2020