Blueface Says Lizzo Looks ‘Good As Hell’, Wants To Smash Her To Crip Crumbles

BLizzo? Could there be an unlikely celeb couple on the horizon…or at least someone getting (post-quarantine) smashed to Crip crumbles?

That’s the question that’s being asked after a rapper shared that he’s got an affinity for a certain cake clapping fellow artist. Blueface was a guest on Los Angeles’ 92.3 The Beat, N-95 mask and all, and he told the hosts that he likes women with curves while telling them that he’d get with Lizzo even if she had COVID-19.

He also (overshared) that he’s had sex with plus-size women…

“I done hit a couple big b**** in my day. You feel me,” said Blueface. “I’m running up in that. That’s a wide load. I might need an extra n***a, you feel me?”

and told Lizzo straight up to give him a call.

“Lizzo, if you’re out there and you’re hearing this, call me baby. Call me. That’s all.”

Lizzo clearly got the message and the rapper responded with a pic in a thong captioned with Blueface’s signature catchphrase.

“Blueface babyyy 💸,” Lizzo captioned the pic.

Lizzo also turned the comments off on the post. So far Blueface has yet to respond but maybe they’re chatting offline.

Blueface’s comments come after 50 Cent publicly said wondered if he could “handel” [sic] #BigSexy Lizzo.

👀Now that’s the love boat, I’m not saying you can’t Handel it, but you can’t Handel it. 🤷🏽‍♂️😏 big sexy #LeCheminDuRoi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/KPHto9nYUI — 50cent (@50cent) November 19, 2019

What do YOU think about 50 Cent and Blueface shooting their shot at Lizzo???