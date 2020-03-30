Med School Melanie Back! Tia Mowry SLAYS Meg Thee Stallion’s #SavageChallenge [Video]

Can you really say you’re quarantining if you haven’t done a TikTok video? Welcome, Tia Mowry to the club of celebrities that have taken on Meg Thee Stallion’s Savage Challenge. TikTok users have been recreating the dance to Meg’s single “Savage”, giving it their own flare.

Tia Mowry sprinkled in some “Med school Melanie” swag in her video, referencing her character from The Game. In a comfy house dress and her hair pulled up, Tia went IN on the challenge. Who knew she still had moves like this?!!

Go Tia!