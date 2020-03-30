Bill Bellamy appears on Netflix's Strong Black Legends podcast
Strong Black Legends: Bill Bellamy Talks Def Comedy Jam, Coining “Booty Call”, And Netflix’s Madam C.J. Walker Series
- By Bossip Staff
Bill Bellamy is a whole a$$ legend. His name probably doesn’t get brought up enough so here we are, bringing it up.
Tracy Clayton hosts Netflix’s podcast, Strong Black Legend, and she recently spoke to the comedian/actor about his career. They dug into Def Comedy Jam, how Bellamy coined the still-ubiquitous phrase “booty call”, and his role in Netflix’s new series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.
Bill hasn’t lost even a half-step when it comes to being funny even if his natural hair color has been…reupholstered with Bigen. But we digress.
Take some time and check out the hilarious episode below. We’re sure you could use a good laugh right now.
Pure. Comedy.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.