Put On Blast With Ya Nasty A$$: Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Spitting On Packages During COVID-19 Pandemic

During this coronavirus pandemic, the order of the day is being clean as humanly possible. Sadly, some people think it’s a game and some people, like this Amazon delivery driver are just nasty as hell.

According to a report on ABC7, the driver was caught loogie-handed by a Ring doorbell camera in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles spitting a package and smearing it everywhere.

Personally, we would like this man tarred and feathered but we digress. The owner of the house wants this scumbag tested for COVID-19 because why the f**k else would do some s#!t like that during these disease-ridden times. Check out how it all went down in the video below.

For their part, the folks at Amazon had this to say:

“This is clearly not representative of drivers who deliver for Amazon and the care they take for customers around the world every day,” the company said in a statement. “We are aggressively investigating to understand what may have occurred in this situation. If it truly was a malicious act by the driver, we will be sure he is held accountable, up through and including law enforcement action.”

Someone should be delivering mail to this guy under the jail.

Further investigation from ABC7 revealed that the unidentified driver, who should most certainly be identified, is no longer delivering packages. We’re not sure if that means he’s been fired or reassigned. If it’s the latter, our follow-up question is WHY DOES HE STILL HAVE A JOB AT AMAZON?!