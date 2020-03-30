Will YOU Be Watching? Lifetime’s ‘The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel’ Premieres April 11

There’s a biopic coming to Lifetime about the highest-selling female gospel group in history and their trailblazing mother.

From executive producers and Grammy Award winners Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott comes the authorized musical tale of the incomparable gospel singers, The ClarkSisters. “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” recounts the story of soul-stirring sisters and of their mom Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).

Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky”) overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.

For your viewing pleasure, we have a few clips. In one, Twinkie sells her musical catalog much to the chagrin of her sisters and her mom.

“I didn’t give them away I sold them,” said Twinkie who sold it for a Lincoln. “I deserve a nice car! They’re my songs y’all, I wrote them!” “You gone look back on this day and 20 years from this day you gone feel real bad about yourself,” says Mattie Moss Clark. “Sorry ain’t gone buy one shoe, it ain’t gonna put one meal on this table.”

In another, Dorinda gets notes in the studio from her mom.

Lifetime’s “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” premieres April 11—-will YOU be watching???