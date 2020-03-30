Preciousness: Masika Kalysha Hosts The SWEETEST Quarantine Tea-Party For Daughter’s Birthday

This is just too sa-weet! Masika Kalysha needs to get ‘the mom of the quarantine‘ award for pulling off an amazingly cute birthday party for her daughter Khari Barbie. After having to cancel Khari’s 4th birthday celebration, Masika found a way to still WOW the sweet girl on her special day. The momma set up a tea party with a dozen or so stuff animal guests for Khari to entertain and she looks like she’s in wonderland, literally.

Happy birthday to my bold, beautiful, bubbly, sensitive, fierce, loving, precious, fiesty, determined, amazing, fearless, emotional, curious, brilliant princess @kharibarbie. These past four years with you have been the best and most challenging years of my life. I think of you with every decision I make & in everything I do. You make me a better person. I know that you need me but did you know that I needed you?

Masika continues, wishing her little nugget a happy 4th birthday.

Happy 4th birthday @kharibarbie

I was bummed when I found out I had to cancel her party. But a determined mom will make a way. Heres a peak at Khari Barbie’s Quarantine tea party. How did I do?

Meanwhile, Masika has been hustling her Khari Barbie Beauty products to keep the bills paid. Here she is demonstrating her long and luscious hair growth results after using her own hair oil elixer.

Keep it up, Mama!