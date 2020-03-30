Jailbirds For Jesus: MAGA Florida Pastor Arrested For Violating Social Distancing Laws To Hold COVID-Collecting Church Service

Before we even get into this story allow us to say STAY YOUR MUTHAF***IN’ A$$ IN THE MUTHAF***IN’ HOUSE. Now, onward with our regularly scheduled program.

A Florida pastor has been arrested for giving the middle finger to the law and holding a church service packed with people who could potentially be infected with the coronavirus. According to The Daily Beast, Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay Church, a HUGE Donald Trump supporter, has been going around saying all kinds of dumb s#!t like social distancing is unnecessary and his church has machines that can kill coronavirus and cure Florida.

Right.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister, warned Howard-Browne about violating the law and even went so far as to put a sign in front of the church to tell people to stay 6-feet away from one another. However…

At services on March 15, Howard-Browne encouraged his parishioners to shake hands to show they weren’t afraid of contracting the coronavirus and vowed his church “will never close.”

Said Chronister:

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk, and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week, in danger,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said at the press conference.

There’s a good chance more than a few of those God-fearing folks are going to be infected. Can’t pray that away.

Godspeed.