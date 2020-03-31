Hospitalized Former ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Cast Member Reveals He’s Fighting Double Pneumonia Due To COVID-19

A former cast member from the early days of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” has revealed he’s been seriously sick due to COVID-19. Sincere Show aka Vincent Coffey, a night club promotor who appeared alongside Teairra Mari on the reality series for one season has been hospitalized with pneumonia in both his lungs. Right now, he’s fighting to stay strong and recover from his condition.

“About a week ago I wasn’t feeling my best. I had to call the ambulance to take me to the hospital. They ran all the necessary tests and I was diagnosed with COVID-19. I’ve been in the hospital ever since. I have pneumonia in both my lungs. It makes it difficult for me to breathe. It’s not a game. I feel a little better today. They say…they’re really not saying much of anything and that’s the scary part about this, just not knowing.”

Coffey added that even though his condition is scary, he is hoping for a positive outcome.

“I just want to let everyone know out there, I’m a be alright. Regardless, I don’t even have the capacity to think about things in a way that’s not me getting out of this stronger. But I just want everyone to understand that this thing is serious. Playtime is over.”

Just, wow. Get well soon! We hope everyone who is suffering gets healthy soon. Keep social distancing!