Yay Sports! ESPN Moves 10-Part Michael Jordan Documentary Up To April To Relieve Fans Desperate For Basketball

The NBA playoffs were about to be LIT this year and each day of coronavirus that passes the fear grows that a champion might not be crowned.

However, during the 1997-1998 NBA season, there WAS a champion crowned. That champion was Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Fans have eagerly awaited the release of ESPN’s 10-part docuseries The Last Dance that focuses on MJ and his final ring-winning run with the storied franchise. The Bull gave NBA Entertainment permission to follow them for an entire season and that never-before-seen footage will be included in the doc.

Initially, this series was set to air in June, but according to ESPN, it has now been moved up to April 19. No better time than the present, everyone is home with absolutely nothing to do.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience,” ESPN said in a statement. “We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

We can’t WAIT to see this!

“Michael Jordan and the ’90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” director Jason Hehir said in a statement. “Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

We have a feeling this series will be as glorious and messy as anything we’ve ever seen.