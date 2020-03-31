The Tonight Show: Kim Kardashian Reacts To Her Kerfuffle With Kourtney & Reveals How Her Kids Are Taking The Quarantine [Video]

Since the whole entertainment world was temporarily put on pause due to the coronavirus, many shows have instead decided to get creative and find ways to still create content from the comfort of their own home. While some late night hosts have hung up their hats for the time being, Jimmy Fallon continues to operate from his house, doing interviews with celebrities via webcam and raising money for charity every night as a huge bonus.

On Monday night’s episode, Kim Kardashian West (virtually) stops by to talk about the Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended with the highly anticipated fight between her and her sister, Kourtney. Here, she breaks down exactly what led to a physical altercation and teases whether or not this led to the oldest Kardashian sister possible leaving the show for good.

In another portion of their interview, Kim also talks about how her family is staying busy during the quarantine, utilizing this break to spend more time with the kids. She goes on to talk about her kids-free social distancing hideout in the house, which is probably something most parents could benefit from every now and then.

Check out the clips down below to see what Kim K has to say: