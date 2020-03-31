F*** Your Kale: Los Angeles Mayor Shuts Down All Farmer’s Markets After Wealthy Brentwood Bozos Refuse To Stand 6 Feet Apart

While there aren’t many places that people in the United States can go right now, the one business that remains constant is the grocery store. They have always been among the first on the list of essential businesses in discussions surrounding COVID-19 closures, and with good reason: people gotta eat.

Since grocery stores remain operational, it’s not surprising that farmer’s markets were also deemed essential businesses, providing fresh produce for people who will have to remain cooped up inside for the foreseeable future. But while some markets in Los Angeles have been enforcing strict social distancing policies, others seemed to disregard them completely, which ended up ruining it for everyone.

Brentwood farmers market today – privilege & wealth will not protect you this time. Cunts. pic.twitter.com/UJoBNljBNW — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 30, 2020

Photos surfaced over the weekend, showing just how packed the Brentwood Farmer’s Market was on Sunday. Many Los Angelenos, including Katherine Schwarzenegger, pointed out how irresponsible this was, calling for farmer’s markets to be closed.

The farmers markets in Brentwood still being open seems like a huge issue when it comes to social gatherings 🙏 https://t.co/j7lMGtdVlf — Katherine Schwarzenegger (@KSchwarzenegger) March 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Brentwood–which is an affluent neighborhood–has one of the highest number of infections of any LA neighborhood. As many people pointed out, other farmer’s markets around the city were enforcing strict social distancing rules, like this one in Echo Park.

All Farmers Markets in Los Angeles ARE NOT Brentwood Echo Park Market for example is following CDC regulations, made sure we had 6ft away from each other in line & not allowing people to gather. Getting fresh produce is better then being inside a crowded grocery store!

3/27/20 pic.twitter.com/zwemln3dEO — PJ 🏳️‍🌈 (@petrinajc) March 30, 2020

Nonetheless, photos circulating of a packed open-air market obviously don’t look good for Los Angeles, so Mayor Garcetti finally ended up temporarily suspending all farmer’s markets. In the meantime, he told said markets to submit plans that would allow them to safely re-open, which he will consider.

#BREAKING: Mayor Eric Garcetti announces temporary suspension of all farmers markets in the city of Los Angeles to fight spread of coronavirus; tells markets to submit plans that would allow them to safely re-open https://t.co/48pgdUvLPj pic.twitter.com/UFPMLl5UHU — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 31, 2020

Rich people ruining it for everyone? Can’t say we’re surprised.