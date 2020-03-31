Gone Too Soon: A Gallery Of Beautiful, Candid Images Of Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle

Unforgettable Pics Of Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Through The Years
Nipsey Hussle was killed a year ago today. Even with the tragedy, his love with Lauren London is one of the greatest love stories around, let alone in Hip-Hop. The two were madly in love and put together a family full of that love.
Here’s what London said during his eulogy:
“I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you….You’ve been my turn up and my church. I wouldn’t want to go through this journey with anyone but you…I’ve never felt this type of pain before. Grief is the final act of love,” she said. “My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I’m so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this Earth. And, until we meet again, the marathon continues.”
As we celebrate his life, let’s celebrate the most beautiful pics of the couple through the years.
They met when Lauren was inspired by Nipsey’s vision to sell his 2013 mixtape. She bought copies and he caught word. Then he slid in her DMs and that was a wrap. According to GQ:
“You know what that means, right?!” Nipsey said. So he followed her back and then, yes, slid into her DMs. Fast-forward to today, and they’ve been together for five years—raising their adorable little boy, Kross, fighting off TMZ engagement rumors together, and “building,” as Nipsey puts it. A modern-day love story, if ever there was one.
“Classic Hussle and Boog
#foreverloveandbeyond
Thank U @kennethwynn_ for capturing Us”
This was a classic candid of their dynamic. Hanging out, a bit of puff and relaxation. Lauren has a longstanding nickname of “Boog” and of course his name is Hussle. So the two have gone by that dynamic moniker.
“One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood
Today we celebrate You
Love you Ermias”
Nipsey has been celebrated for his fatherhood and the way he has raised their children. Lauren made this post on Father’s Day to remind us that as much as he helped the community, he belonged to that family. This is a true testament to his legacy.
We’re not sure what backstage event this is, but this is absolutely beautiful. Check this beautiful exchange from their GQ interview:
“He didn’t like the way I made the bed this morning, so he re-did it,” Lauren said. And he’s polite. Like really, really polite. “I just want to make sure you’re happy. I appreciate your work,”
This, of course, is one of the iconic photos of the two. We are really lucky to have been able to see them in that GQ photoshoot as it showed so much of their greatness. This is a reminder to count those blessings.
This video also became so iconic because of the way she looks at him. One of the lasting legacies of the two is that they were always madly in love with one another. This pic of Lauren looking at him with google eyes is absolutely heartwarming and heart-breaking at the same time.
Their appearance together at the Roc Nation brunch last year was nothing short of majestic. Truly beautiful and wonderful to see. Again, they were fashion icons as a couple and it’s a shame we don’t get to see it anymore.
Here’s what she posted on birthday after he died:
“Today We celebrate You my beloved,” London, 34, wrote on Instagram Thursday. “We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life.”
London accompanied her message with a picture of herself mourning Nipsey at a makeshift memorial, in addition to a photo of the couple and a solo image of the rapper.
“His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up… I miss you. I love you,” she added.
