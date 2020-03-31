Gone Too Soon: A Gallery Of Beautiful, Candid Images Of Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle was killed a year ago today. Even with the tragedy, his love with Lauren London is one of the greatest love stories around, let alone in Hip-Hop. The two were madly in love and put together a family full of that love.

Here’s what London said during his eulogy:

“I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you….You’ve been my turn up and my church. I wouldn’t want to go through this journey with anyone but you…I’ve never felt this type of pain before. Grief is the final act of love,” she said. “My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I’m so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this Earth. And, until we meet again, the marathon continues.”

As we celebrate his life, let’s celebrate the most beautiful pics of the couple through the years.