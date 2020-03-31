SMH: Amazon Employee Gets Fired After Organizing A Walkout Over Company’s Response To Coronavirus

Chris Smalls organized an employee walkout to demand that the company close and completely sanitize the fulfillment center in Staten Island before re-opening its doors. Amazon reportedly told workers that someone at the warehouse contracted COVID-19, but Smalls thinks there’s likely many more unreported cases. As of now, there has been at least 21 Amazon warehouses across the country to have an employee test positive for the virus.

Smalls’ job was terminated after five years at the company for organizing the protest.

“Amazon would rather fire workers than face up to its total failure to do what it should to keep us, our families, and our communities safe,” Smalls said in a statement through labor group Make the Road NY. “I am outraged and disappointed, but I’m not shocked. As usual, Amazon would rather sweep a problem under the rug than act to keep workers and working communities safe.”

OUTRAGEOUS. Amazon just fired our member Chris Smalls, who helped organize today's walkout to demand the company #ProtectAmazonWorkers. His statement: "Amazon would rather fire workers than face up to its total failure to do what it should to keep us…safe." #AmazonStrike pic.twitter.com/JTJzmMWrR7 — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) March 31, 2020

Another employee, Derrick Palmer, spoke with NBC New York, saying the lack of masks was a serious concern for all the workers. “This is a billion-dollar company. You guys need to provide us with masks, you need to provide us with gloves. Not doing that,” he said. “This company is essential, but I believe I my life is essential too.”