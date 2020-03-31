Amazon Employee Gets Fired After Organizing A Walkout
SMH: Amazon Employee Gets Fired After Organizing A Walkout Over Company’s Response To Coronavirus
- By Bossip Staff
Amazon warehouse employees in Staten Island staged a protest against the company on Monday over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In response to all of the criticism it has received from its employees, Amazon ended up firing the worker responsible for organizing these protests in the first place.
