Ain’t Worried About Nothin’: French Montana Denies Responsibility In Brutal Dog Attack (Exclusive)

French Montana hasn’t had a great month.

First, news emerged that a woman sued him and a staffer for allegedly drugging, then sexually assaulting her. And now, French has responded to another case that accuses him of negligence when a dog allegedly attacked a worker on his property.

Daniel Banuelos sued French last year after he said the “Ain’t Worried About Nothin’” rapper’s unleashed dog viciously attacked him in 2017 as he worked to install surveillance cameras on his Southern California mansion. Banuelos said the attack left him with permanent injuries and mental anguish.

But French fired back earlier this month, claiming that he’s not responsible for any of the worker’s injuries, and said he shouldn’t be liable for any money damages, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The onetime lover of Khloe Kardashian said he does not own the dog who attacked Banuelos and wasn’t present when the animal went berserk.

French said that Banuelos’ injuries were because of his own “careless, negligent and other wrongful conduct” and assumed the risk when he came onto his property.

French said others were to blame for Banuelos’ injuries, and the alleged attack was totally out of his control.

He wants Banuelos to pay his lawyers fees as well as any other monetary relief the judge thinks is appropriate.

The case continues.