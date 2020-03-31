CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Big Brother Andrew Says ‘He’s Going To Be Fine’

Another day, another celeb, unfortunately, testing positive for coronavirus. Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor whose been covering the COVID-19 pandemic, has been diagnosed with the virus. The news comes from Chris himself and his brother Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York.

According to Chris, 49, while covering the virus he came in contact with people who tested positive and contracted it himself. He added that he’ll continue to work and broadcast from his basement and hopes he didn’t spread it to his family.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” Cuomo wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here,” he continued.

His brother Gov. Cuomo said in a press conference Tuesday his brother “is going to be fine” and used it as a moment to remind essential workers to take precautions.

“Even for essential workers, people have to be careful. Again, I’ve been trying to communicate that everyone – everyone – is subject to this virus,” the governor said. “This virus is the great equalizer. My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning. Now, he is going to be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong – not as strong as he thinks – he will be fine. But there’s a lesson in this. He’s an essential worker, a member of the press, so he’s been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you’ll get infected is very high.”

Chris Cuomo’s diagnosis makes him the third COVID-19 case for CNN’s NYC workspace. CNN reports that employees were notified of another case in mid-March and the vast majority of them have been working from home.

No one is immune, stay your a$$es at home.