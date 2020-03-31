Forever Supportive: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates The Release Of Kobe’s New Book, ‘The Wizenard Series: Season One’

Vanessa Bryant has always been Kobe’s number one supporter, and she’s letting everyone know that’s something that will never change.The next installment of the late Lakers star’s best-selling book series is finally out, so for the release, Vanessa is paying tribute to her husband and his work by letting everyone know about it on Instagram.

The book, Season One, acts as a follow-up to Bryant’s New York Times Bestseller, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp. Much like the trajectory of his own life, the first book focuses on a young boy named Reggie who dreams of being a basketball superstar.

Vanessa notified fans on Tuesday that the next book in the series is out now, writing, “Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW” https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Z1XnyD4As/

According to reports from TMZ , the book shares a quote from the late baller after the title page, which says, “To young athletes who commit to doing the hard work. The process always pays off.”

Wesley King, the book’s author, reflected on the release, saying, “Official release day. Bittersweet without my collaborator, but grateful to see the words live on. This is a book about chasing your dreams.”