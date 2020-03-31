Mask Off?!? Nurses At Oklahoma Hospital Not Allowed To Wear Protective Masks Made To Combat Coronavirus

Coronavirus is making some people very, very sick and making others very, very stupid.

Nurses working in the COVID response wing of INTEGRIS hospitals in Oklahoma are complaining that they have been banned from protecting themselves by any means necessary from the disease while treating infected patients.

As most of America is well aware, proper hospital supplies are drawing scarce as the 24/7 effort to heal ailing people grows more difficult every day. One nurse who spoke to KFOR under the condition of anonymity said she fears losing her job for speaking out by she fears getting sick even more.

“Now there’s just a massive overwhelming feeling of distrust,” one nurse told KFOR. “If they’re not willing to protect our lives at a fundamental level, what are they willing to do?”

She went on:

“Friday afternoon, I called my financial investment guy and I doubled my life insurance policy. Just because I have kids at home,” the nurse said. “If it’s a forgone conclusion that I will be positive at some point, I don’t have the kind of guarantee that I will be OK.”

That’s how bad Donald Trump the federal legion of bootlickers have let this pandemic get. Parents are bolstering plans to support their children after their untimely demise. S#!ts f***ed up.

When questioned about these accusations, Chief Nurse Executive at INTEGRIS Health Kerri Bayer said this:

“All caregivers have been provided appropriate PPE to take care of their patients safely based on their care setting. At this time, we have not supported utilization of PPE that is not medical grade unless it has been approved and deemed safe by the INTEGRIS System Incident Command. We understand there is concern and real fear surrounding COVID-19, therefore our clinical and infection prevention teams are actively discussing a solution to expand PPE usage for our caregivers. We are providing PPE to our caregivers that provides evidence-based protection while they provide care. At this time, we have not supported utilization of PPE that is not medical grade unless it has been approved and deemed safe by the INTEGRIS System Incident Command. Our number priority, always, is the safety of our patients and caregivers. This stands true in the face of a pandemic more than ever. The masks being provided to patients and their families are the hand-sewn masks donated from the community. These are not medical grade and therefore not approved for use by our caregivers.”

Somebody got some ‘splaining to do. There are other hospitals in the area being accused of this same practice. Read the whole story on KFOR.