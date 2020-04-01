B. Simone And DaBaby Pull Off Marketing Hoax
Rumor Control: Here’s The REAL Reason DaBaby Was Caught Clutching Onto B. Simone’s Cakes For Dear Life
Yesterday B. Simone and DaBaby made headlines after fans suspected the two entertainers were dating, but now we know it was all a marketing hoax.
Rumors started to swirl after B. Simone shared a photo of herself being coddled by a “mystery” man. People figured out it was DaBaby clutching her body after matching the hand tattoos. It wasn’t until almost 24 hours later, DaBaby confirmed the image was from a short film he’s putting out today. The rapper shared a full trailer to “Find My Way”, which stars B. Simone.
“Find My Way” looks like a big-budget music video with some acting in it that mirrors movies like Bonnie & Clyde. Does this look interesting to YOU?
Meanwhile, B. Simone has coined herself the “manifest Queen”, going extra hard to sell her new book. She even gave herself a pat on the back for using the image with herself and Dababy to bring attention to her latest product.
Welp, there we have it. Anyone guess that this was all a stunt?
