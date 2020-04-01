Forever His: Lauren London Writes A Touching Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On The Anniversary Of His Death

March 31, 2020 marks the one year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s murder. The world still remembers his impact every single day, but no one was as affected by his untimely passing as his life partner and the mother of his youngest child, Lauren London.

She’s been very vocal about how much she misses him on her social media pages, so it’s no surprise that she had a message for her late love on the anniversary of his passing. She posted a photo of them together at The Marathon Clothing store and assisted it with a long, loving caption directed at Hussle.

“Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned,” London wrote in her caption. “The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this. Prayers have kept me together, The kids keep me going and Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far.” She continued, “As today makes a year I stand strong because of you, Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit. With every breath i take, I honor you. I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me” “In life and in death, Ermias Asghedom, There will never be another. Until we are together again….I love you beyond human understanding ( but you know that already)”

RIP Nipsey Hussle. A year later, the marathon still continues.