Grown: Taina Williams Shows Off Her Bare-Naked 22nd Birthday Booty

Happy birthday to Emily B and Fabolous’ daughter Taina Williams. The young lady just turned twenty-two and in celebration, she’s showing off her ass-ets. Taina shared images from a photoshoot on Instagram that has fans drooling. She’s posing in a pink dress with matching gloves and from the front, all seems tamed but she she turns around, booty cheeks are exposed!

In the caption of the photos, which were captured by celebrity photographer Brendan Forbes, Taina writes:

Cake, Cake, Cake, Cake. Happy 22nd birthday to meeee grateful for another year

#quarantinebirthday

Mom, Emily B commented in support of her daughter’s edgy photos, “Go girlllll it’s yaaa birthday!!! I wasn’t ready lol”.

Taina, who usually has big birthday celebrations with friends and family showed some grief over the fact that she’s celebrating during a pandemic, using the hashtag #quarantinebirthday. As of today, over 1,000 people have died from coronavirus in the NYC area and non-essential businesses remain on lockdown, according to The New York Times.