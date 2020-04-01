“You’re Hurting Old People Like Me. Well, Not Me… I’ll Never See You”: Larry David Wants Everyone To Stay The F*** Home

Larry David doesn’t usually do anything he doesn’t absolutely have to, so the fact that he’s speaking out about staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19 should speak volumes.

The 72-year-old is the star of a new PSA that was posted to the Governor of California’s Twitter account. This is clearly an issue that’s close to the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator’s heart as this isn’t the first effort that he’s made to aid those in need right now. Earlier this month, David set up a GoFundMe page for caddies who are out money due to golf courses closing down.

His most recent effort to bring awareness to the ongoing pandemic is telling those that aren’t taking the virus seriously that they could get old people who are important to them sick, even if they don’t care about their own health enough to take precautions.

“Obviously, somebody put me up to this, ’cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” Larry says. He goes on to say that he wants to “address the idiots out there — you know who you are — you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing, you’re socializing too close, it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me… well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you.”

David tries to entice viewers that this is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to sit at home and do nothing but watch TV. “Go home! Watch TV! That’s my advice to you,” he says.

"You're hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I'll never see you." Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Seriously, if Larry David is speaking out about something, it’s serious. Don’t be an a**hole, stay inside, people!