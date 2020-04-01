Jailbirds For Jesus 2.0: Florida Pastor Arrested For Violating Social Distance Mandate Double Down On Defiance [Video]

Remember the other day when we reported on a MAGA church pastor from Florida who was arrested for violating the social distance mandate? Well, he’s out of the whoscow and doubling down on his dumba$$ery.

According to TMZ, Rodney Howard-Browne took to the internet from The River at Tampa Bay Church to “explain” why he put people at risk for catching coronavirus. He has some very strange logic about exercising his First Amendment rights and blah, blah, blah.

The janky pastor also went on a Trump-esque rant about the media and accusing them of manufacturing COVID-19 fear-mongering despite the fact that 800 people died in the United States yesterday.

Get this clown the f**k outta here, please.