“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Tammy Takes Charlie To See Her Old Home In Baltimore [VIDEO]

A brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” airs tomorrow night on WeTV and we already know the couple are at their wits end with one another. We’ve got an exclusive clip for you to check out. Tammy Rivera is beginning to worry that her daughter Charlie is letting her life of luxury spoil her, so she brings her back to her old Baltimore roots to open her eyes and give her some perspective! Watch it below:

It’s amazing Tammy was able to get Charlie out of those circumstances. Do you think seeing where her mom grew up will help her to put things in perspective and take her punishments more seriously when her mom doles them out?

Here’s what you can expect from the rest of the episode:

Couples therapy sparks a firestorm. Deb and Mona serve tough love and anger escalates over Tammy’s career. Tammy leaves town to cool off, but her teenage daughter Charlie continues to rebel. Waka fights to save his marriage from imploding.

WAKA & TAMMY: WHAT THE FLOCKA – “MARRIAGE IS MADNESS” – Airs Thursday, April 2 at 10/9C on WeTV. Will you be watching?

We just love Tammy and that Baltimore accent!