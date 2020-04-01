Colorado Mayor Dismisses Coronavirus Concerns, Dares Someone To Spit In His Mouth

A COVIDiotis going viral for his silly views on the coronavirus crisis. Mayor Brian Bagley of Longmont, Colorado has been defiant when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and has been actively downplaying the virus.

The Times-Call reports that Mayor Bagley has spoken out against lockdowns and the closing down of non-essential businesses and during a recent City Council work session appeared to suggest that people in low-health-risk categories shouldn’t be worried about contracting COVID-19.

In particular, he made a sarcastic comment about someone spitting in his mouth.

“I want somebody to come over and spit in my mouth so I can get in the hospital now, because I’m not going to die,” said Mayor Bagley according to The Times-Call. “I am not advocating that money is more important than lives or health,” Bagley said at that meeting. “I’m not saying this isn’t serious. I’m not saying that I’m going to violate” the stay-at-home orders, “or go rogue.” Bagley said during the meeting “I’m going to follow the current orders, but this is only going to get worse, and it’s not going to be the virus that’s going to cause it.”

Local residents have since expressed outrage in how the Mayor’s been handling the pandemic. The Times-Call reports that the emails were read during a subsequent meeting on Tuesday night and they are full of WORTHY shade for this petty public servant.

“The mayor is irresponsible and does not understand the current problem of coronavirus,” Eric Johnson wrote in an email. “You may have well said ‘let them all die.’ My MOTHER is in that group of highly vulnerable people. She’s been courageously fighting cancer for two long years. So we should let her die just so your little business can keep going without responding to a global pandemic?” Johnson asked Bagley. “I sure as hell will be voting AGAINST You in the upcoming election. Adios!!!” “The mayor’s comments were disturbing, horrifying and disgusting in times such as these,” wrote Adam Isaacs. “He should be removed from his position for lack of ability to lead the community. He is NOT an epidemiologist, he is NOT a doctor, and he does NOT even seem to be informed on a basic level.”

The Mayor has since walked back his statement and told Denver’s Channel 7 reporter Adi Guajardo that he was just being sarcastic.

“First of all, I was speaking with emotion and sarcasm, obviously I don’t want someone to come over and spit in my mouth,” said Mayor Bagley. “What I meant was there is room in the hospital” and that he would rather get sick, if that happens, now instead of later.”

He’s not alone, his comments come after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick agreed with Dorito Dinge that people should go back to work by Easter.

“No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that is the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick told Fox News. He added, “My messages is that let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it and those of us who are 70+, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country.”

As we all know Cheeto In Chief has, of course, walked back the get back to work by Easter statement.

The people have clearly spoken when it comes to Mayor Bagley, hope he enjoyed his time in office!