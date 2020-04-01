Hottest Pics Of Emily B's Daughter Tiana Williams
Birthday Cakes: A History Of Drama And Bae-ful Moments From Taina Williams’ 22 Years
View this post on Instagram
The most awaited and celebrated day of the year is here.. lol Happy Birthday Taina!! Not only is it your birthday but today marks 22 years of me being a MOM! One of the most memorable days of my life. You are not only a wonderful daughter but also an amazing WOMAN. I LOVE YOU! @latainax3 💗
Taina Williams became quite the newsmaker when she started dating Chicago rapper G Herbo in January of 2019. She was also in the news as Emily B’s baddie daughter. So there’s a lot of celebrity going on in her circle.
If you recall, though, Taina really made mainstream news when it was speculated that she was the reason G Herbo and baby momma Ari broke up. The whole thing played out on Instagram when Ari Fletcher claimed that Herbo left her for Taina. This prompted Herbo to hope on IG to comment: “LOL YALL BUGGIN I BEEN SINGLE B4 YALL EVEN THOUGHT YALL KNEW WHAT WAS GOIN ON YALL GOTTA STOP THIS INTERNET S*** IS FRYING YOUR BRAIN.”
He was essentially letting the world know that he was in fact dating Taina but he didn’t leave Ari for her.
Taina’s mother, Emily B, even hopped in to set the record straight: “Wait what? If anyone understood your situation it was me. I told you that your anger was misplaced. I also told you that I understood you. I have never had a conversation or met Herb in my life till this day. Why on Earth would you tell millions of people that I lied on you? I called you and had a heart-to-heart convo with you. In fact, when I called you she didn’t even know. I told you I walked around with a lot of bitterness and hate in my heart for years but it didn’t hurt them, it only hurt me. Taina doesn’t know you or ever even talked [to] you… so based off an assumption her character has been tarnished. You have never even tried to reach out to her but you run to the internet.”
Since then, the couple has been all over the news and Taina has been putting the drama behind her, glowing up instead. Now that she’s 22, her momma decided to share this banging bawdy pic.
“Cake, Cake, Cake, Cake 🎂🎉 Happy 22nd birthday to meeee grateful for another year 🎀
#quarantinebirthday”
This is quite the glow up. Let’s hit the flip and see more…
We can’t forget the time Ari had some pretty strong claims about Taina and Herbo. She was upset that Herbo brought their kid to Taina’s birthday party and had some wild thoughts that she put on IG. She said that Herbo contracted herpes among other things. Taina remained unbothered.
Back in January, Herbo was on IG with some woman grinding on him and everyone thought this would be the end of their relationship. That wasn’t the case. Instead they’re still churning along as it didn’t seem to be what everyone suspected.
Not everything is wild and drama-filled. G Herbo claimed that Taina helped him keep his lean in check and on the straight and narrow. That’s what relationships are all about. We stan a supportive bae and all that goes with it.
The other thing Ari claimed in her rant was that Taina had an affair with rapper Lil Bibby. There was never any confirmation or progression of that story, but it definitely had the internet going nuts.
Her bestie Reginae got into it with Ari over the drama too.
“My friend is classy and carries herself like a real young lady… far from a bird. Let’s just get that straight. Tuh I hate when females mad and tear down the other female. Its not cool and it won’t get him back sis.”
Ari had this to say back to her: “I will hurt your feelings SO BAD right now SO BAD, just be quiet.”
View this post on Instagram
I'm obsessed with my shoes from @egoofficial and they're now on SALE for #BlackFriday 🙌 To celebrate I have teamed up with the babes at @egoofficial to give one of you the chance to #WIN 4 pairs of shoes! ❤ ALL you have to do is: 1. Like this post 2. Make sure you’re both following me and @egoofficial (we'll be checking!) 3. Tag your BFF's in the comments Winner will be announced Friday 29th November! Good luck girls! 💋 *comp open worldwide* #EgoSquad #BlackFriday #EgoBallerSquad
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.