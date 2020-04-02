Quarantined Couple Cameron & Lauren Perfectly Parody Their Social Isolation Experience [Video]

Even in the midst of this quarantine, a “Love Is Blind” couple is just as adorable as ever. Cameron and Lauren Hamilton have released a new video on their “Hanging with the Hamiltons” YouTube channel titled “Quarantine Diaries: Will Lauren & Cam’s relationship survive?”

The video is actually a hilarious skit centered around the Hamiltons’ life in self-isolation. The spouses start off optimistic about spending more time together indoors but things quickly fall to pieces. Lauren catches Cameron, who’s a scientist, working on a secret cloning experiment. Later a wine guzzling Lauren looks irritated while her hubby raps (per the usual) in the kitchen, she irritates Cameron during an Uno game and then they argue over dirty dishes in the sink.

The video ends with the married couple having a makeup sex session after days of tension between them.

These two are juuuuuuust *chef’s kiss*

In case you’re curious about what’s in the future for the Hamiltons, just know you’ll be seeing MUCH MORE of them soon. Deadline reports that Lauren and Cameron have signed with CAA for representation in all areas. CAA or Creative Artists Agency LLC is an L.A. based talent agency that represents the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Melissa McCarthy, and Peyton Manning.

Hmmmmmm, do we smell a Lauren and Cameron Hamilton spinoff show???? Would you tune in to see more of these quarantined cuties on your TV???