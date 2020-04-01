Wendy Williams Slashes Mansion Sale Price After Deal Falls Through (Exclusive)

Wendy Williams is having a tough time shifting her palatial New Jersey estate.

The talk show queen has had to cut the price of her luxe pad after a deal to buy the home fell through, BOSSIP has learned.

Williams originally listed the property for $1.895 million back in January 2020, but that same month she knocked the price down to $1.699 million. That move must’ve attracted a buyer, because the home went into a pending sale in February, according to public records. However, that deal must’ve fallen through, because the mansion was back in the market in March, this time with an additional $124,000 off the sale price, and is now listed at $1.75 million.

Public records put the property’s worth at more than $2 million, and the home’s nearly $50,000 annual tax bill is based on the home’s assessment at $1.8 million.

Williams’ custom-built pad sits on three-fourths of an acre and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 2,500 square foot gourmet kitchen.

Williams and her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter bought the property together while they were still married, and raised their college-aged son there before. Under the terms of their divorce, they agreed to sell the place and split the profits.

Williams and Hunter may have to sit on the property for a while longer. The recent Coronavirus epidemic has upended the real estate industry, and many sales have been put on hold in the interim.