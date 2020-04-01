Future’s Teen Son Gets Gun Charge Tossed; Still Behind Bars In Two Criminal Cases (Exclusive)

Future’s teenage son got some good news in his criminal case involving charges of having a gun with its serial numbers scratched off and giving false information to a police officer.

Last week, a judge agreed to the District Attorney’s request to drop Jakobi Wilburn’s charge of “criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark,” but the 17-year-old is still facing prosecution for allegedly giving a false name and birthdate to a cop, as well as a separate case for “unlawful gang activity,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The teen has been held in jail without bail since the beginning of the year over the prosection’s fears that he’ll commit another crime if he’s let out, BOSSIP can reveal.

Judge Marjorie Bell ordered the teenager remanded because he “poses a significant risk” of committing a felony and was already on $20,000 bail in a separate gang case, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. Jakobi’s lawyers have since filed two separate motions for his release, but the judge hasn’t yet ruled on them.

Police first arrested Future’s oldest son in Nov. 2019 for felony criminal damage to property and trespassing for allegedly spray-painting a home with “NORP” in a subdivision.

“NORP” stands for “Normal Ordinary Regular Playa,” and is associated with the “Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips,” according to Jakobi’s arrest warrant, which was obtained by BOSSIP. Cops said they have the boy on video daubing the acronym on the subdivision’s clubhouse and later arrested him at his high school, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Jakobi’s charges were later updated to include “unlawful gang activity,” court records show.