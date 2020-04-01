Kids Going Quarantine Crazy? These Family-Friendly HBO Flicks Will Get You Just Right 

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

of 11

Family Friendly HBO Flicks To Watch During Quarantine Welp. Four more weeks of quarantining folks — and if you’re like us you’ve watched everything single thing that Netflix and Hulu have to offer. On top of that, the kids are totally over being indoors and watching your boring, adult shows. Thankfully, HBO has some fun family friendly content to help ease the angst and make things feel somewhat back to normal. This week, the network is highlighting family-friendly movies that are available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO. From animated films like The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies to classics like The Mighty Ducks, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Big, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy—and plenty to keep kids distracted while parents are working from home. Lowkey, the classic family flicks may take you back to your childhood. Hit the flip for our list of fun family movies to stream on HBO.

Madagascar Children and adults alike loved this animated comedy when hit theaters in 2005. Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends — Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo — have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape — with the help of some prodigious penguins — to explore the world.

The Mighty Ducks Hard to believe this classic came out 28 years ago. After reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) gets arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team for his community service. Gordon has experience on the ice, but isn’t eager to return to hockey, a point hit home by his tense dealings with his own former coach, Jack Reilly (Lane Smith). The reluctant Gordon eventually grows to appreciate his team, which includes promising young Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson), and leads them to take on Reilly’s tough players.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader Visiting their annoying cousin, Eustace, Lucy (Georgie Henley) and Edmund Pevensie (Skandar Keynes) come across a painting of a majestic ship called the Dawn Treader. Suddenly, the painting comes to life and draws the youths into Narnia, where they meet their old friend, King Caspian (Ben Barnes). Caspian is on a quest to find the seven lost Lords of Telmar, whose swords will save Narnia from an evil green mist that enslaves men’s minds and bodies.

The Little Rascals Mischievous youngsters Spanky (Travis Tedford) and Buckwheat (Ross Elliot Bagley) lead an anti-girl organization, and they pick their buddy Alfalfa (Bug Hall) to represent them in an all-important soapbox car rally. When the boys then find their driver canoodling with schoolmate Darla (Brittany Ashton Holmes), they decide they must break up the couple. Unfortunately, while Spanky and his pals are busy meddling in Alfalfa’s affairs, their prized race car is nabbed by two young toughs.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help from his creative brother Frank (Harvey Fierstein), he dresses as an older British woman and convinces his ex-wife, Miranda (Sally Field), to hire him as a nanny. “Mrs. Doubtfire” wins over the children and helps Daniel become a better parent — but when both Daniel and his nanny persona must meet different parties at the same restaurant, his secrets may be exposed.

Shazam! We all have a superhero inside of us — it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson’s case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do — have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he’ll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam’s magical abilities.

Continue Slideshow

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms.

The Land Before Time Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon), a young plant-eating dinosaur, is orphaned after his mother (Helen Shaver) perishes while protecting him from a vicious carnivore. With her last breath, she tells him how to get to the legendary Great Valley, where he will be reunited with others of his kind. With his friend Cera (Candace Hutson), Littlefoot sets out for the fabled land, meeting a variety of new friends along the way — while also being tracked by the killer dinosaur that mortally wounded his mother.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.